Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour updated its FY19 guidance to $0.33-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.14. 43,549,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $27.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

