Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,054. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

