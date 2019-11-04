United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UCFC. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded United Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 125,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,492. The company has a market cap of $547.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Community Financial by 64.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.