United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.07.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,511. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Continental by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,330 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 643,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,183,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,888,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.