United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.39

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 90276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,024,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 946,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,728,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 430,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

