United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading Up 1.3%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.17, approximately 866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 636,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 66.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 51.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 150,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.