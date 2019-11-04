United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $632,003.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,853.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after buying an additional 1,611,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 160,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

