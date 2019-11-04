Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBX opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.17. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

