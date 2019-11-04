USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on USA Truck and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 93,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $68.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

