Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of NYSE MTT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

