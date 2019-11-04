Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 53,370 Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nutanix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

