Usca Ria LLC Sells 11,650 Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energous were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WATT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.79. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.75. Energous Corp has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $36,920.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,386 shares in the company, valued at $570,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,101 shares of company stock worth $131,765. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

