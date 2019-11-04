Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 184,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,040,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 79,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,600. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

