USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 305,765 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305,765 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $210,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,209. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

