Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UTMD traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 228.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 34.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

