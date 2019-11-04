Utrum (OOT) Achieves Market Cap of $499,198.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Utrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange and RightBTC. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $499,198.00 and approximately $1,272.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded up 354.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The official website for Utrum is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BarterDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

