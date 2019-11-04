VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 96.56%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,402. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. GMP Securities assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

