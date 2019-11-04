ValuEngine Downgrades EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of EQM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. 43,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,755. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

