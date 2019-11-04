ValuEngine Downgrades TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to Sell

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 134,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

