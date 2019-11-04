ValuEngine Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Hold

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VXRT. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,981. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 131.05% and a negative net margin of 244.38%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 564,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Also, insider Wouter Latour acquired 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Vaxart worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

See Also: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.