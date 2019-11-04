ValuEngine Lowers ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.35.

ANGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 1,906,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 2.08. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 294,361 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $1,957,500.65. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $33,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,885 shares of company stock worth $2,252,588. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 99.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

