ValuEngine Lowers Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Hold

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,591. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

