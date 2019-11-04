ValuEngine Lowers Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to Sell

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $24.68. 384,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $375.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.