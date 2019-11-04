ValuEngine Lowers Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) to Sell

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of RAND stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,526. Rand Capital has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 152.87 and a quick ratio of 152.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

