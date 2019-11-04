ValuEngine Lowers SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Hold

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,928. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $408.98 million and a PE ratio of -26.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $116,217.50. Insiders sold 742,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,385 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 123,820 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

