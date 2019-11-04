ValuEngine Lowers Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 1,078,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Viewray news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 131,260 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 83,734 shares during the period.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

