ValuEngine Lowers William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Strong Sell

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Shares of WLH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. 398,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Read More: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.