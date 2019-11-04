ValuEngine Upgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 5,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,074. Culp has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $74.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Culp’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

