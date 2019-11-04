ValuEngine Upgrades HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered HB Fuller from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.18. 326,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $169,476.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,233. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

