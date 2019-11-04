ValuEngine Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

VBTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Veritex has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 162.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 165,066 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth $1,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veritex by 42.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 73,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 28.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

