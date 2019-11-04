ValuEngine Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.79.

VKTX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

