Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $72.43 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

