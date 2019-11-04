Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

