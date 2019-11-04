Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 61,550 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyche T. Green III acquired 343,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $349,999.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,683. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 820,677 shares in the company, valued at $837,090.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 19.40%.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

