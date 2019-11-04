Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 29,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $246,427.38. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $389.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.44. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 275.80% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.