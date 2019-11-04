Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 20.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 35.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

NYSE LOMA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.01. 9,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.