Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of DiaMedica Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMAC. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,217. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

