Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 620,999 Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 620,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Approach Resources worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Approach Resources by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

AREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

AREX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. 37,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,658. Approach Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Approach Resources Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

