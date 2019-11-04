Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Fauquier Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc J. Bogan purchased 2,420 shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,435.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

FBSS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.42. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

