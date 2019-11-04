Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.00

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $172.74, with a volume of 7240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

