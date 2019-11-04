Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $115.60. 2,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $114.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

