Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $94.28 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

