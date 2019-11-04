Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.77

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $156.59, with a volume of 47497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

