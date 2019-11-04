Varta (ETR:VAR1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.80

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €107.80 ($125.35) and last traded at €107.60 ($125.12), with a volume of 32156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €105.20 ($122.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.63.

About Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

