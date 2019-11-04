Vereit (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VER. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vereit by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

