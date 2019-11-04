VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 16.9% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $9,186.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038224 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00065949 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,329.28 or 0.98863280 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001994 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000524 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,225,785 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

