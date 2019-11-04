Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,403. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,139 shares of company stock worth $10,580,178. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

