Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $250.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.43. 32,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $202.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $608,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,288 shares of company stock worth $33,730,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 308,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.