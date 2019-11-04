Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Cut to GBX 605 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 631.64 ($8.25).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.30.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

