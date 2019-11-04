VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In related news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

